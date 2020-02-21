Long lunches rule channel marketing

An old saying proclaims there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but CRN readers intend to use a lot of them to find new business in 2020.

We make that assertion after our first poll for 2020 asked “What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?”

We listed six tactics to consider, namely:

Long lunches with customers and prospects

Content marketing to drive website visits

Social media

More use of CRM

Word of mouth

Online ads

And the clear winner, with 30.8% of the 78 votes, was long lunches!

Here’s the full breakdown of responses.

Word of mouth marketing came in second, with 23 percent of votes. Content marketing was third, with 20 percent and online ads scored just 2.5 percent. [Which makes CRN glad we have both a custom content creation service and a fine advertising platform - Editor]

Our next poll asks whether you think Coronavirus will impact the channel. CRN has already heard that vendors and disties have issued advice about potential supply chain disruptions. Are you hearing the same? Let us know by completing the poll, here.