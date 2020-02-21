Long lunches rule channel marketing

By on
Long lunches rule channel marketing

An old saying proclaims there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but CRN readers intend to use a lot of them to find new business in 2020.

We make that assertion after our first poll for 2020 asked “What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?”

We listed six tactics to consider, namely:

  • Long lunches with customers and prospects
  • Content marketing to drive website visits
  • Social media
  • More use of CRM
  • Word of mouth
  • Online ads

And the clear winner, with 30.8% of the 78 votes, was long lunches!

Here’s the full breakdown of responses.

Click to enlarge

Word of mouth marketing came in second, with 23 percent of votes. Content marketing was third, with 20 percent and online ads scored just 2.5 percent. [Which makes CRN glad we have both a custom content creation service and a fine advertising platform - Editor]

Our next poll asks whether you think Coronavirus will impact the channel. CRN has already heard that vendors and disties have issued advice about potential supply chain disruptions. Are you hearing the same? Let us know by completing the poll, here.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
crn sales & marketing sales and marketing

Most Read Articles

PC Case Gear wins Windows licence copyright settlement

PC Case Gear wins Windows licence copyright settlement
Coronavirus claims Salesforce&#8217;s Sydney show

Coronavirus claims Salesforce’s Sydney show
Telstra launches three new managed services for SMBs

Telstra launches three new managed services for SMBs
MSY's acquisition collapses as buyer pivots to pharma

MSY's acquisition collapses as buyer pivots to pharma
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?