Long-time Microsoft ANZ exec Phil Goldie departs after 12 years

By on
Long-time Microsoft ANZ exec Phil Goldie departs after 12 years
Phil Goldie (Microsoft)

Long-time Microsoft Australia and New Zealand executive Phil Goldie has revealed he has left the company after 12 years.

Goldie announced on LinkedIn that he was stepping down as Microsoft ANZ senior director of small, medium and corporate business, saying that it was time for his “new adventure” after his lengthy stint.

“Five different roles in two amazing countries has taught me so much about this industry, myself, my leadership and most importantly what it means to be part of a truly special team,” his post read.

“I've had the opportunity to work with and for so many great people and with our customers and partners - friendships I'll take with me for many years.

“After a short break, I'll be starting another stage in my career with an incredible organisation and will share more on that shortly.”

Microsoft confirmed the move and said it is on the hunt for Goldie’s replacement.

“We can confirm that Phil Goldie has finished up with Microsoft after 12 years, most recently leading our small, medium and corporate (SMC) business in Australia and New Zealand,” a Microsoft spokesperson told CRN.

“We have commenced a process to find a new SMC lead, which will be the subject of a future announcement. We wish Phil all the best for the next stage of his career and thank him for his years of service supporting our customers and partners in ANZ.”

Goldie was named senior director of small, medium and corporate business in 2019, where he was tasked to lead the vendor’s largest customer segment across ANZ. Prior to that, he was director of commercial and partner business for the New Zealand business.

Previous roles include director of partner business, director of corporate accounts sales and director of the server and cloud business group.

Before Microsoft, Goldie also worked at consulting firm thinkGROWTH, now-defunct telco equipment manufacturer Nortel Networks and UK-based Alteon WebSystems.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoft phil goldie software

Partner Content

Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Schneider Electric Australia becomes distributor for Aveva

Schneider Electric Australia becomes distributor for Aveva
Microsoft's Phil Goldie departs after 12 years

Microsoft's Phil Goldie departs after 12 years
NEC Australia tapped by Celestino for 'smart city' tech

NEC Australia tapped by Celestino for 'smart city' tech
Nutanix taps US exec as ANZ boss

Nutanix taps US exec as ANZ boss

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?