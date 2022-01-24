Long-time Microsoft ANZ exec Phil Goldie departs after 12 years

Long-time Microsoft Australia and New Zealand executive Phil Goldie has revealed he has left the company after 12 years.

Goldie announced on LinkedIn that he was stepping down as Microsoft ANZ senior director of small, medium and corporate business, saying that it was time for his “new adventure” after his lengthy stint.

“Five different roles in two amazing countries has taught me so much about this industry, myself, my leadership and most importantly what it means to be part of a truly special team,” his post read.

“I've had the opportunity to work with and for so many great people and with our customers and partners - friendships I'll take with me for many years.

“After a short break, I'll be starting another stage in my career with an incredible organisation and will share more on that shortly.”

Microsoft confirmed the move and said it is on the hunt for Goldie’s replacement.

“We can confirm that Phil Goldie has finished up with Microsoft after 12 years, most recently leading our small, medium and corporate (SMC) business in Australia and New Zealand,” a Microsoft spokesperson told CRN.

“We have commenced a process to find a new SMC lead, which will be the subject of a future announcement. We wish Phil all the best for the next stage of his career and thank him for his years of service supporting our customers and partners in ANZ.”

Goldie was named senior director of small, medium and corporate business in 2019, where he was tasked to lead the vendor’s largest customer segment across ANZ. Prior to that, he was director of commercial and partner business for the New Zealand business.

Previous roles include director of partner business, director of corporate accounts sales and director of the server and cloud business group.

Before Microsoft, Goldie also worked at consulting firm thinkGROWTH, now-defunct telco equipment manufacturer Nortel Networks and UK-based Alteon WebSystems.