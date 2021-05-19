Loop Secure to deliver Secure Code Warrior developer training platform

By on
Loop Secure to deliver Secure Code Warrior developer training platform

Sydney cybersecurity service consultancy Loop Secure has formed a partnership with Secure Code Warrior to provide a training platform for recognising and remove coding vulnerabilities in IT software.

It will enable Loop Secure to deliver Secure Code Warrior’s Learning Platform to developers in Australian enterprises, which provides skills-based pathways for developers to improve their ability to write secure code across 52 language frameworks. 

It will also enable them to work with Loop Secure’s team to bridge the gap between application security and development teams.

“Often cybersecurity policy and resiliency is set by the Security team or CISO; however, a large number of vulnerabilities are exploited through the code base. The rise of DevSecOps has helped remediate this, however, there is still a long way to go in upskilling developers to write secure code from the start,” Said Loop Secure’s Secure Alliance general manager Greg Abel.

“Today, addressing security early in the software development life cycle is essential to preventing data breaches. Organisations that embrace a preventative approach will benefit from less rework, improved productivity and security aware developer teams. It is also delivered in an engaging, contextual and interactive way that steers away from traditional ‘death-by-Powerpoint’ training programs.”

Secure Code Warrior partnerships director Stephen Allor added, “Our mission at Secure Code Warrior is to empower developers to create secure software from the start — it’s not about just shifting left, but starting left. 

“By making security a positive and engaging experience, our human-led approach enables development teams to ship quality code faster by improving security at the most efficient stage of the software development process.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
secure code warrior secure loop security training & development

Partner Content

Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN reseller Epic Broadband goes bust

NBN reseller Epic Broadband goes bust
NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
Govt offers grants for improved mobile service to city fringes

Govt offers grants for improved mobile service to city fringes

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?