Loop Secure to deliver Secure Code Warrior developer training platform

Sydney cybersecurity service consultancy Loop Secure has formed a partnership with Secure Code Warrior to provide a training platform for recognising and remove coding vulnerabilities in IT software.

It will enable Loop Secure to deliver Secure Code Warrior’s Learning Platform to developers in Australian enterprises, which provides skills-based pathways for developers to improve their ability to write secure code across 52 language frameworks.

It will also enable them to work with Loop Secure’s team to bridge the gap between application security and development teams.

“Often cybersecurity policy and resiliency is set by the Security team or CISO; however, a large number of vulnerabilities are exploited through the code base. The rise of DevSecOps has helped remediate this, however, there is still a long way to go in upskilling developers to write secure code from the start,” Said Loop Secure’s Secure Alliance general manager Greg Abel.

“Today, addressing security early in the software development life cycle is essential to preventing data breaches. Organisations that embrace a preventative approach will benefit from less rework, improved productivity and security aware developer teams. It is also delivered in an engaging, contextual and interactive way that steers away from traditional ‘death-by-Powerpoint’ training programs.”

Secure Code Warrior partnerships director Stephen Allor added, “Our mission at Secure Code Warrior is to empower developers to create secure software from the start — it’s not about just shifting left, but starting left.

“By making security a positive and engaging experience, our human-led approach enables development teams to ship quality code faster by improving security at the most efficient stage of the software development process.”