L'Oréal's ModiFace creates digital makeup for Microsoft Teams

Global beauty products giant L'Oréal subsidiary ModiFace has created what it says is digital makeup for Microsoft's Teams collaboration program.

ModiFace is a Canadian company that specialises in augmented reality viewing of colour cosmetics, allowing customers to try on makeup products digitally.

It was acquired by L'Oréal in 2018, and partners with more than 30 of the French beauty product company's brands in over 100 countries.

ModiFace and L'Oréal have devised a solution for Microsoft Teams to create natural looking makeup video effects, for virtual meetings.

L'Oréal's beauty tech program director Stephane Lannuzel said that hybrid work means many moments when people must expectedly be camera ready.

"Sometimes, you’re taken off-guard by an unscheduled meeting,” he said.

"And makeup wearers often find that everyday makeup doesn’t translate well on camera," Lannuzel added.

ModiFace director of software development Edgar Maucourant explained that his team worked to create a Teams application that's totally seamless and lifelike.

"The team I lead focuses on rendering - we make sure the virtual makeup looks totally realistic, adapts to light, and follows the movements of the person on camera," Maucourant said.

The two companies are looking at branching out further, to offer even more styling options.

"Today, we’re focusing only on makeup, but tomorrow, we can do hairstyles and hair coloruring."

"We’re very excited to investigate what more we can bring to the Teams platform with L’Oréal going forward," Maucourant said.