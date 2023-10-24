Lumify Group buys Adobe specialist City Desktop Training

By on
Jon Lang, Lumify

ICT and digital skills training provider Lumify Group said it has acquired City Desktop Training which specialises in Adobe applications.

City Desktop Training has been established for over 30 years, and has venues in central business districts of Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

It provides instructor led training for Adobe applications such as InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator.

Lumify said City Desktop Training has over the past six years provided training for over 3000 business and government clients.

The training provider rebranded in 2022 as Lumify Group, and bought Microsoft training provider Nexacu that year.

“Since we rebranded from DDLS and Auldhouse to Lumify Work in Australia and New Zealand, we have sought to leverage our strengths and broaden our offering," chief executive Jon Lang said.

“The acquisition of City Desktop Training perfectly complements the group offering; beyond our highly rated instructor-led ICT and cyber security courses, students will benefit from Lumify's state-of-the-art campuses across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines," Lang added.

Lumify did not disclose how much it paid for City Desktop Training.

