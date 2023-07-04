Lumify launches accredited ICT training provider

Corporate ICT and security training provider Lumify Group has launched a nationally accredited ICT training provider.

Dubbed Lumify Learn, the provider will offer nationally accredited qualifications with built-in vendor-certified content, in partnership with vendors Microsoft, AWS and CompTIA.

Lumify Learn aims to address the current skills shortage in the Australian technology sector, providing students with both foundational IT skills and vendor-certified competencies, improving employment outcomes.

The courses can help beginners enter the ICT industry, but also enable professionals looking to advance their careers.

They will be delivered completely online and students will be supported and guided through course material by a team of Australian-based ICT experts currently working in industry.

In addition to the courses, Lumify Learn also offers tailored bootcamps in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data science, which helps students with zero industry experience become employable in 6 months.

Lumify Group has also announced the launch of Lumify Edge, providing dedicated support and careers advice to help graduates land their first role in the ICT industry. This program aims to help Aussie tech companies with “qualified, industry-ready candidates.”

“Just as much as graduates need core foundational skills in the basics of IT, they also need specific vendor-certified competencies in the systems that organisations are using on a daily basis,” Lumify Group chief executive Jon Lang said.

“Increasingly, we are seeing ICT training providers fail to deliver in both of these areas, resulting in graduates with poor employment outcomes and skills shortages that aren’t addressed.”

“Furthermore, the rigid academic structures of traditional TAFE and University courses don’t offer the flexibility that many students need to take the first step into an ICT career,” he added.

“We have launched Lumify Learn to fix this problem, and get qualified, competent IT professionals into the market in a timely fashion.”

In February this year, Lumify set up a program to deliver the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA) to Australian service members and veterans.

In December 2022, Lumify rebranded from DDLS.

In October 2022, Lumify acquired Brisbane-headquartered Nexacu for $19.1 million, providing a portfolio of end-user courses to its enterprise sales infrastructure, and boosting its training pool to more than 30,000 students per year.

The same month saw Lumify bring Offensive Security's (OffSec) cybersecurity training offerings to Australia and New Zealand.

In May 2022, Lumify joined forces with Aussie online vocational education provider Open Colleges, to help further expand their new online security training into the consumer market.