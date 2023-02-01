Lumify partners with Microsoft to boost veteran skills

Corporate ICT and security training provider Lumify Group has set up a program to deliver the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA) to Australian service members and veterans.

The 17-week intensive program is in partnership with Microsoft.

It aims to equip veterans with technology specialisation skills to help them overcome the challenges faced in transitioning from military service to civilian employment.

MSSA Australia offers tech specialisations for two key skill sets, including cloud application development (CAD) or server and cloud administration (SCA).

The course also offers a variety of professional development opportunities, including industry mentors and guidance in career planning and skills development.

After the completion of the MSSA, all students will receive an interview with Microsoft or one of its hiring partners, including Fujitsu, Accenture, JP Morgan and Westpac.

“Programs like the MSSA can mutually meet the needs of veterans and employers – on the one hand, veterans benefit greatly from assistance in transitioning into corporate career paths, and on the other hand, Australian organisations suffering acute skills shortages benefit from a new pool of skilled workers," Lumify chief executive officer Jon Long said.

According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the ADF has averaged a separation rate of eight to ten per cent over recent years., which means a loss of 5,000 - 6,000 people per year, with many veterans already trained and highly skilled.

“We are extremely proud to be delivering this program hand-in-hand with Microsoft, and making a difference to the lives of veterans, while tackling technology skills shortages,” Long said.

Australian Defence Force veteran of 14 years, Matt Spencer, was a participant of the MSSA program in 2022, and secured a position at Microsoft as a software engineer before he even finished the course.

“Understanding how to market yourself on platforms like LinkedIn and write a strong resume is really useful," Spencer said.

It was a lot to learn in a short time, but having other people on the course going through the same issues really helped,” Spencer added.

“The instructors showed great interest in passing on all their knowledge and the practical activities helped me grasp the theory."

"One of the most valuable skills I acquired was proficiency in Git, an open-source version control system used for source code management, which can be used in tandem with Azure DevOps, object-orientated programming and the basics of syntax,” he continued.

“There are many transferable skills that veterans may not realise apply to the technology industry, such as self-motivation, working across both individual and team environments and the ability to research effectively,” Spencer said, talking about his time in Defence

In December 2022, Lumify rebranded from DDLS. In October 2022, Lumify acquired Brisbane-headquartered Nexacu for $19.1 million, providing a portfolio of end-user courses to its enterprise sales infrastructure, and boosting its training pool to more than 30,000 students per year.

The same month saw Lumify bring Offensive Security's (OffSec) cybersecurity training offerings to Australia and New Zealand.

In May 2022, Lumify joined forces with Aussie online vocational education provider Open Colleges, to help further expand their new online security training into the consumer market.