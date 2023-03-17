Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX

By on
Joseph Mesiti, CyberCX with Justin Amos, Harold Leaupepe, Rodolf Salem, Simon Townsend from Lygon, and Nelson Serrao, CyberCX
Supplied

Trans-Tasman information security vendor CyberCX has won a three year contract with Sydney-based Lygon, to ramp up the finance company's cyber security posture.

Lygon's platform provides digital bank guarantees to replace paper ones, and the company counts ANZ, Westpac, Mirvac, Ventia, Aurizon, BuildCorp and others as customers.

Under the deal, CyberCX will provide its managed cyber defence capability delivered in country, the security vendor's executive director customer NSW Joseph Mesiti told CRN Australia.

"CyberCX's managed cyber defence (MCD) service offers data protection and data sovereignty with technology from market leaders, being Splunk and Crowdstrike in this instance," Mesiti said.

Prior to the contract, Lygon's cyber protection was managed by a combination of in-house capabilities and multiple service providers, Mesiti explained.

"It was recognised that a more comprehensive single partner was required to ramp up Lygon's cyber security posture," he added.

Lygon chief information security officer Harold Leaupepe said CyberCX understands the criticial importance of data sovereignty and data security, with the latter having become the highest priority consideration as the company's customers move their data into the cloud.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

