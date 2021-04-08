M-Files expands content sharing, collaboration with Hubshare acquisition

By on
M-Files expands content sharing, collaboration with Hubshare acquisition

Information management technology developer M-Files Tuesday unveiled the acquisition of Hubshare in a move it said would give its end customers the ability to do cloud-based collaboration both internally among employees and externally with their customers.

M-Files offers a next-generation enterprise content platform that enables the management of documents and other information in context with other objects to employees inside a business when and where needed, said Antti Nivala, CEO of the Tampere, Finland-based company, which has US headquarters in Austin, Texas.

The acquisition, for which no financial details were released, closed March 31.

Hubshare adds a customer-focused expansion of those management capabilities, Nivala told CRN.

“Knowledge companies like tax consultants need to provide knowledge-intensive information to their clients,” he said. “M-Files is an important tool inside these organizations and is focused on the needs of their employees. With Hubshare, that collaboration is extended to outside the company to include clients or other stakeholders.”

M-Files generates about 40 percent of its revenue via a network of about 300 channel partners worldwide, primarily in Europe and North America, Nivala said.

“Hubshare also has channel partners, but our intention is to bring Hubshare to all our 300 channel partners,” he said. “We see this as an extension to our product portfolio. Partners have been telling us customers need ways to share and collaborate with information. And some partners work with both of us already.”

The integration plans for the two companies are already in place as the two have cooperated on opportunities in the past and already have some common customers, Nivala said.

 

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud hubshare mfiles

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

Dell adds 20 points in frontend rebates for storage sales

Dell adds 20 points in frontend rebates for storage sales
NBN Co expands business satellite service

NBN Co expands business satellite service
Student safety startup Saasyan appoints new CEO

Student safety startup Saasyan appoints new CEO
Peter Eldon swaps Datto for Access4

Peter Eldon swaps Datto for Access4
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?