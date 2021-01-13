M. Tech expands IronNet Cybersecurity partnership

By on
M. Tech expands IronNet Cybersecurity partnership

Collective defense and network detection and response software vendor IronNet Cybersecurity has expanded its distribution deal with M. Tech with new product offerings.

M. Tech will also now distribute IronDefense, IronNet’s network detection and response solution, and Collective Defense platform IronDome to enterprises and reseller partners across Australia and New Zealand, as well as in Southeast Asia, India and Taiwan.

The distributor said the announcement reinforces IronNet’s commitment to Asia-Pacific, aligning with its global expansion strategy.

“As enterprises step up their digital transformation journey and ramp up their cyber defense capabilities, there’s enormous opportunity for us to introduce IronNet’s game-changing cybersecurity solutions to them,” M. Tech chief executive Stanley Foo said.

“Our partnership with IronNet is a clear choice – IronNet is well-positioned to equip enterprises across the region to secure their network environments with best-in-class cyber defense capabilities and defend against the most urgent threats.”

IronNet APJ vice president Gaurav Chhiber said, “We are laser focused on ensuring that enterprises reap the most out of their cybersecurity investments with the power of Collective Defense.”

“The combination of M.Tech’s extensive network in Asia Pacific and our unparalleled expertise in threat intelligence and detection will help more enterprises across the region to proactively identify and take down known and unknown threats before they happen.”

