M2M Connectivity help monitor pollution in Dandenong Creek with IoT sensors

By on
M2M Connectivity help monitor pollution in Dandenong Creek with IoT sensors

M2M Connectivity has assisted Bio2Lab deploy pollution-detecting IoT sensors to monitor another Victorian waterway after a community group successfully lobbied the federal government to improve the Dandenong Creek following a series of mass fish deaths.

First Friends of Dandenong Creek applied for a grant to restore the water quality in 2019. The 53-kilometre creek runs from the foothills of the Dandenong Ranges in Melbourne’s southeast to Port Phillip Bay, passing through Heathmont, Wantirna, Bayswater and other communities. 

As part of the Enhancing Dandenong Creek Program, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and Melbourne Water, engaged ecology experts from the University of Melbourne’s Bio2Lab to automate pollution monitoring of the creek previously conducted through manual collection and lab testing. 

Bio2Lab contracted M2M Connectivity who they had already partnered with earlier this year for a similar project deployed to Merlynston Creek.

The Melbourne-headquartered IoT specialists identified a suite of rugged hardware to collect pollution data and wirelessly transmit it to Bio2Lab’s integrated platform every 15 minutes for 24 hours a day.

The online portal is used by Melbourne Water and EPA for establishing patterns in water quality and pinpointing potential sources of pollution. The platform is also viewable to the public.

The network of Libelium’s ‘Smart Water Ions | Plug & Sense’ solutions were installed at four high-risk locations spanning approximately 10km of the creek. The data includes the pH, Oxidation-Reduction Potential, Dissolved Oxygen, conductivity and temperature in the creek.

The system also sends alerts through SMS and email when water quality changes, which has increased the community and respective water authorities’ ability to respond to incidents quickly.

Bio2Lab founder and director Dr David Sharley, commenting on the partnership, said: “working with M2M we have been able to deploy a rugged and reliable IoT solution which collects and transmits invaluable water-quality data using some of the best hardware available.

“This solution has opened up access to real-time data for the community, which has led to them working in close partnership with Melbourne Water and the EPA to deliver better outcomes for their local waterways.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bio2lab dandenong creek enviromental protection authority epa hardware iot melbourne water services

Partner Content

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

EY acquires NZ-based ServiceNow specialist Red Moki

EY acquires NZ-based ServiceNow specialist Red Moki
DVULN uncovers vulnerability exposing job seeker data

DVULN uncovers vulnerability exposing job seeker data
DXC confirms talks with potential buyer

DXC confirms talks with potential buyer
Singtel-owned Dialog IT discloses security incident

Singtel-owned Dialog IT discloses security incident

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?