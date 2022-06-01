M2M Connectivity installs 5G devices into Blair Fox's wind turbines

By on
M2M Connectivity installs 5G devices into Blair Fox's wind turbines

Melbourne-headquartered M2M Connectivity has partnered with Blair Fox to upgrade the WA-based renewable energy company's wind turbines to operate over 4G and 5G. 

The M2M-designed IoT solution has enabled legacy SCADA communication systems built-into older turbines to operate over 4G and 5G. The solution features Sierra Wireless FX30 modems and specialist M2M SIMs at each site.  

Blair Fox had relied on a Circuit Switched Data over GSM solution to communicate and monitor its turbines. This technology would have become obsolete following the imminent shutdown of the 3G network.

Blair Fox director Tim Rosser said the IoT technology provider was hired to design a way to remotely monitor, reset, recalibrate and maintain Blair Fox's 40 wind turbines.

“Faced with the shutdown of 3G and an aging communications infrastructure, we needed a solution to power remote operations, now and into the future," Rosser said.

“We had previously relied on manual monitoring and maintenance, but as a small company, this was not sustainable or viable given the remote and rugged locations of our turbines.

“M2M Connectivity designed and deployed a custom solution within weeks and what we now have is the peace of mind we need to run our turbines and deliver energy to our customers for years to come.”

The wind energy company supplies electricity at three sites, including one in Lancelin. It manages technical support, including device monitoring and maintenance, through a central operations centre in Perth.

M2M Connectivity ANZ senior director Kat Dempsey said, “Blair Fox has implemented a system which is future proof and can be easily migrated as cellular networks evolve. 

"We look forward to continuing our partnership and ensuring their communications infrastructure supports their growth and the evolving needs of their customers.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g blair fox energy energyit iot iot devies m2m connectivity telco wind farm

Partner Content

IoT Explained: What is the Internet of Things in Australia (June 2022)
IoT Explained: What is the Internet of Things in Australia (June 2022)
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Don't miss Australia&#8217;s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Don't miss Australia’s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions

Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions
VMware partners should make contingency plans: Gartner

VMware partners should make contingency plans: Gartner
The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?