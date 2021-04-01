M2M Connectivity signs master distribution deal with SD-WAN vendor Peplink

M2M Connectivity signs master distribution deal with SD-WAN vendor Peplink

Network systems distie M2M Connectivity has been tapped as the ANZ master distributor for Peplink, a US-headquartered enterprise connectivity solutions vendor.

The move is part of Peplink’s plans to expand into the region, building a network of channel partners with a focus on capturing a share of Australia’s growing 5G market.

Under the agreement, M2M Connectivity will distribute Peplink’s range of SD-WAN devices and provide channel partners access to training and professional consulting services.

Peplink’s solutions combine multiple sources of WAN, including 5G and LTE for more connectivity and are managed through a cloud-based platform.

“Australia is ahead of the curve when it comes to the rollout of 5G networks. We believe that with the right technology, enterprises in the region can lead the world in the adoption of high-speed wireless technology – powering all aspects of their operations,” Peplink general manager Keith Chau said.

“As a company specialised in connectivity solutions for industrial, remote, and vehicle-focused environments, M2M Connectivity deeply understands the value that Peplink can bring to their customers. We look forward to working with M2M Connectivity to grow our presence and reputation in the region.”

M2M director Darren Moroney added, “Australian enterprises are actively looking to make the switch to 5G and move away from traditional fixed line solutions. With our new partnership with Peplink, we believe we can facilitate and speed-up this transition – delivering high-speed networks that are reliable, fast and can be implemented from day one.”

“What attracted us to Peplink is that their technology is able to provide fast and reliable connectivity through SpeedFusion by combining the bandwidth of multiple WAN connections and seamless failover between WAN links. When combined with the added security features integrated into their routers, like intrusion detection and DoS prevention, it is a very compelling and capable offering.”

