MaaS provider SkedGo wins at ITS Australia Awards

Global Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) technology provider SkedGo has been awarded the Intelligent Mobility Award at ITS Australia’s 13th annual award ceremony.

Headquartered in Sydney, SkedGo provides MaaS solutions for governments, transit agencies, leading start-ups and corporations, enabling clients to offer more sustainable and accessible mobility solutions.

The award celebrates the best transport technology development and deployment across the industry.

SkedGo says the win “points to the critical role of MaaS, an industry valued at generating revenue of $92bn globally by 2027, and the importance of creating people-centric mobility solutions that reduce reliance on single-passenger cars towards a future of active, sustainable and accessible travel.”

“Creating tailored transport solutions is at the heart of what we do, so it’s a true honour to be achieving ITS’ Award," SkedGo co-founder and chief John Nuutinen said.

“We recognise that one size doesn’t fit all and have purposefully designed our technology to be adaptable to a diverse range of specific needs," he added.

"This means that governments, transport authorities, businesses, and nonprofits around the world can create highly customised and localised solutions that meet the needs of their communities, whether they be students, the elderly, employees, or people with disabilities.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we have done over the past year. In Australia, for example, we’ve been collaborating with the City of Darwin and launched a journey planner which supported the city to introduce active and sustainable transport solutions.”

“This marked our fifth Australian MaaS project, all of which are empowering the end user to make informed transport decisions that support the environment and community,” Nuutinen said.

SkedGo is currently also working with the University of Queensland in partnership with iMOVE Australia and Department of Transport and Main Roads QLD on the ODIN Pass trial (Australia), to offer a subscription-based model for students and staff.

Other Australian clients include Optus, IAG, Autism CRC, Contact Light, and TCS Canberra.

SkedGo is also working on a global project with Carsales’ digital mobility platform Placie to provide a one-stop transport app for all Australians.

The company’s other global clients include Conduent, FIWARE, Transport for Greater Manchester, Leicester City Council and Ticketer.