Macquarie Capital invests in cyber security provider Orro

Financiers Macquarie Capital will back Orro with $150 million, to help the cyber security and secure network provider execute its growth strategy.

The funding package will be a combination of debt and a Macquarie Capital taking an equity stake in Orro.

Private equity firm Liverpool Partners will maintain ownership of Orro.

Currently, Orro has combined six IT companies to delivery cyber security services and secure networks.

Orro was formed out of the merger of Comscentre, CustomTec, Correct Solutions and Mach Technology Group in 2021.

It bought managed security services providers eSecure in September 2021 and CRN Australia Fast50 ranked RIOT Solutions in May last year.

Chief executive officer of Orro, Rodd Cunico, said the the support from Macquarie Capital alongside Liverpool Partners means the company will continue to build on the capacity of the group, strengthening existing capabilities and securing additional acquisitions.

Orro counts Sunshine Private Hospital in Melbourne, Flight Centre, Qantas and QBE as customers; in September 2021, Orro Group founding company Comscentre received a CRN Australia Impact Award for its networking deal with Australia Post.