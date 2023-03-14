Macquarie Capital invests in cyber security provider Orro

By on
Macquarie Capital invests in cyber security provider Orro
Rodd Cunico, Orro

Financiers Macquarie Capital will back Orro with $150 million, to help the cyber security and secure network provider execute its growth strategy.

The funding package will be a combination of debt and a Macquarie Capital taking an equity stake in Orro.

Private equity firm Liverpool Partners will maintain ownership of Orro.

Currently, Orro has combined six IT companies to delivery cyber security services and secure networks.

Orro was formed out of the merger of Comscentre, CustomTec, Correct Solutions and Mach Technology Group in 2021.

It bought managed security services providers eSecure in September 2021 and CRN Australia Fast50 ranked RIOT Solutions in May last year.

Chief executive officer of Orro, Rodd Cunico, said the the support from Macquarie Capital alongside Liverpool Partners means the company will continue to build on the capacity of the group, strengthening existing capabilities and securing additional acquisitions.

Orro counts Sunshine Private Hospital in Melbourne, Flight Centre, Qantas and QBE as customers; in September 2021, Orro Group founding company Comscentre received a CRN Australia Impact Award for its networking deal with Australia Post.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
capital finance macquarie orro vc

Partner Content

Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal
Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff

Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff
Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia

Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia
HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?