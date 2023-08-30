Macquarie Cloud appoints private cloud business leader

Macquarie Cloud Services has appointed Jonathan Staff to lead the company’s private cloud business ahead of the rollout of its new private cloud product.

Staff was promoted from head of direct sales, a role he held since 2021.

The appointment comes as Macquarie Cloud prepares to roll out an enhanced version of its Launch private cloud product.

Macquarie Cloud has invested more resources in the product, including high-performance computing through GPUs for AI and deep learning capabilities and edge technology, as well as improved interoperability with the company’s public cloud services on Microsoft Azure.

Staff said Macquarie’s new enhanced offering comes at a time of a lack of competition in the private cloud sector, citing Telstra’s recent decommissioning of its private cloud services leaving most of the market share to the multinational hyperscalers.

“Cloud costs are rising, IT budgets are shrinking, and choice is fading – it’s a recipe for disaster,” Staff said.

“We’re seeing dominance by hyperscalers in Australia’s $2.6 billion and rising infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market, and shrinking private cloud options which means Australian mid-sized businesses and government agencies may lack choice."

"That could mean higher prices or outdated infrastructure that can’t ready them for AI and other data-intensive shifts.”

Staff first started as business manager before being named head of direct sales that same year.

Prior to that, he was enterprise sales manager for NSW at AC3 from 2019 to 2021 and general manager of sales at CustomTec from 2017 to 2019.

Staff also previously worked at Dimension Data (now NTT Ltd) from 2011 to 2017, Fletcher Insulation from 2008 to 2011 and Rocla Pipeline Products from 2005 to 2008.