Macquarie Cloud expands agreement with Virtual IT Group

Macquarie Cloud Services has expanded its agreement with CRN Fast50 company Virtual IT Group (VITG) to provide secure private cloud services for its healthcare clients.

VITG deployed Macquarie's Launch private cloud to satisfy the Australian Digital Health Agency’s recommendation for healthcare providers to keep data in Australia.

Macquarie is the only company in Australia to have both its cloud and data centre services certified at the ‘Strategic’ level under the Government’s Hosting Certification Framework.

“Healthcare providers are increasingly sensitive to cyber security concerns, particularly given the major breaches we’ve seen in the past year and the fact that it remains the most targeted industry,” VITG's head of security and compliance Mark Farrell said.

“Clients constantly ask us about where their data is kept, how it’s secured, and where they might be exposed…major private or public cloud deployments are often cost prohibitive and out of reach for smaller healthcare providers."

"But they’re bound by the same data protection requirements, so they need secure cloud.”

The deployment has seen Macquarie develop a customised private cloud for VITG in its Launch platform, built on Dell Technologies hardware.

The cloud includes security updates and patching, 24/7/365 support, monitoring, provision of insights and alerts.

Macquarie also migrated a huge volume of data from VITG's self-managed data centre to Macquarie Data Centres’ sovereign facilities, with no disruption to workloads or customers.

Partnership makes cloud services commercially viable

VITG selected Macquarie Cloud Services primarily for its customer experience expertise, data sovereignty capabilities and ability to create customisable cloud environments.

Farrell says the system is ideal for larger providers such as private hospitals, but that it can also provide affordable and scalable cloud to smaller GPs, physiotherapists and more.

The enhanced agreement comes following Macquarie Cloud Services’ expansion of Launch and promotion of Jonathan Staff to lead its private cloud business.

Staff said the fact costs are rising and choice is fading in the cloud market as budgets come under pressure make the partnership even more vital.

“Partnerships with companies such as VITG are essential to the market right now, particularly in a healthcare setting where data is sensitive and must be safeguarded,” Staff said.

“VITG also embodies the same customer service ethos and ability to serve underserved and overcharged customers which is so important to our business."

"Together, we’re providing high-quality services while addressing the evolving security and compliance requirements of Australia’s healthcare industry."