Macquarie Cloud Services achieves Azure Expert MSP status

Macquarie Cloud Services, part of Macquarie Telecom Group, has achieved Azure-only Expert MSP credentials.

The company said it is the quickest and Australian partners has gone from inception to certification since the telco-backed company’s inception in February 2020.

The title was awarded following a rigorous assessment by a Microsoft-appointed auditor.

“Macquarie Cloud Services' depth and expertise was on show throughout the Azure Expert MSP audit,” said Macquarie Cloud Services Head of technology, Azure and online Shaun Domingo.

“Aligned to the Cloud Adoption Framework, our Azure products and services deliver significant value to any customer, regardless of their progress on the cloud adoption journey. I am particularly proud of our talented team who achieved the Azure Expert MSP badge in record time.”

The Microsoft MSP designation means that Macquarie Cloud Services will be among the first providers in the world to gain access to Microsoft’s product roadmap. 

It also gains access to a ‘Request Billing Ownership’ capability, which provides Macquarie with billing ownership of Enterprise Agreement customer Azure subscriptions, delivering cost savings and enabling the company to integrate managed services.

Microsoft Australia partner technology director Phil Barlow said, “It’s not possible to underestimate the work and commitment involved in attaining this credential."

"It is testament to Macquarie Cloud Services’ deep technical capability as well as its unwavering commitment to deliver the very best outcomes for customers. We at Microsoft are exceptionally proud to partner with Macquarie Cloud Services and look forward to our continued close cooperation.”

