Macquarie Cloud Services chief technology officer Barry Silic departs

Macquarie Telecom Group chief technology officer for cloud and cybersecurity Barry Silic has revealed he has left the company after three years.

Silic announced the move on LinkedIn, thanking colleagues and vendor partners as he looks towards his next career move.

Macquarie Telecom confirmed Silic’s departure, with Macquarie Cloud Services group executive James Mystakidis issuing the statement below:



“Macquarie Cloud Services can confirm the departure of Barry Silic as head of product and architecture. We’d like to thank Barry for his leadership and commitment and look forward to working with him again in the future. We have identified a replacement for the role.”

“This will be my last week with Macquarie Cloud Services and I am feeling grateful. Grateful for the opportunity to build and lead amazing teams, launch new offerings, and optimise existing ones,” Silic’s post read.

“A huge thank you to my manager and friend [Macquarie Cloud group executive] James Mystakidis. Thanks also to the rest of the executive team, Macquarie Telecom Group board and my peers for your support and believing in me.

“Lastly and most importantly, thanks to the amazing individuals I had the privilege of leading – you make the magic happen and make Macquarie Cloud Services great.”

Silic joined MacTel in 2019 as CTO of cloud and cybersecurity, leading some of its teams of cloud and security specialists to help deliver hybrid cloud solutions to customers.

Prior to MacTel, Silic worked at Sydney-based managed services provider Nexon Asia Pacific as director of solution architecture from 2018 to 2019. Before that, Silic ran a Sydney-based managed services provider called Cavalry from 2006 to 2018.

In the LinkedIn post, Silic said he was "incredibly proud" of what Macquarie Cloud had achieved throughout his stint, citing increases in EBITDA, the launch of Microsoft Security and Microsoft Azure practices.

Silic also cited Macquarie Cloud's partnerships with Dell, VMware and Cisco, as well as its membership in Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Last year, Macquarie Cloud Services announced it had achieved Azure-only Expert MSP status, making the company one of the first providers globally to gain access to Microsoft’s product roadmap.