Macquarie Cloud Services picks Azure for CSP push

Macquarie Cloud Services (MCS) has become a Microsoft Azure cloud service provider.

The deal means the Macquarie Telecom business unit will now offer services for public cloud in addition to offering its current VMware-powered private cloud services.

Naran McClung, the head of MCS’ Azure practice, told CRN the company has long-considered a public cloud offering, but took its time deciding on a partner as it sought customer feedback.

“We looked at our business and at market sentiment,” he said. That investigation suggested Azure would be a fine fit. That many MCS customers have committed to Office 365 made the decision easier.

Microsoft has signed MCS as a Tier 1 partner, meaning it gets direct attention rather than working through a distributor.

MCS is now all-in on Azure as its public cloud platform. McClung told CRN the company will not consider multi-cloud services. “We think if we specialise, we are a better chance of delivering consistently high levels of customer service,” he said.

Microsoft Australia chief partner officer Rachel Bondi told CRN she was attracted to MCS’ high net promoter score and its focus on small-to-medium business.

“They’re a proven player in SMB,” Bondi said. “One thing I love is how well they productise their offerings. It is so important for customers to know what is on offer.”

That offer comprises support for Azure workloads running in Australia or offshore, plus services to manage Azure services alongside MCS’ existing managed hybrid IT services. McClung told CRN cloud migration services, Azure design blueprints, plus resource & cost optimisation are among the specific services MCS will promoted hardest. MCS expects a 50/50 split between migration work and jobs placing new workloads in Azure.

McClung added that MCS has already certified more staff than it is required to do under its partnership agreement, and that most staff will receive at least basic Azure training. MCS already has customers for the new service, among them ITW Construction, Loanworks and CURA Software.

He added that becoming an Azure CSP won’t in any way alter or disrupt MCS’ VMware-powered cloud. Indeed, he suggested MCS already sees opportunities to build VMware/Azure hybrids. “VMware on Azure complements our existing private cloud,” he said. “It adds flexibility and hybrid opportunities.”