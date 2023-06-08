Macquarie Data Centres adds secure zones for campuses

By on
Macquarie Data Centres has added two new "secure zones", and upgraded others, at its data centre campuses in Sydney and Canberra.

The zones are intended to support emerging data-intensive workloads such as AI, for customers that require federal government-like security and protections.

Macquarie said in a statement that existing secure zones had benefited from "significant power" and cooling upgrades and "increased rack capacity".

The upgrade works ran over a six-month period and at a "multi-million dollar" cost, and were ultimately completed ahead of schedule.

Macquarie Data Centres group executive David Hirst said capacity planning "is one of the key issues organisations face when making data centre investments – whether they’ll have sufficient runway to scale for the data demands that will impact them over time."

The company claims to support 42 per cent of the federal government in some manner.

Macquarie Technology Group is the rebranded Macquarie Telecom Group; the new branding is said to better reflect “the company’s evolution to becoming a digital infrastructure business.”

