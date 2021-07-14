Macquarie Data Centres announces new Sydney North facility

Macquarie Telecom’s data centre business Macquarie Data Centres has announced a new facility in Sydney’s north.

Located in the Sydney North Zone at the Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus, the 32-megawatt Intellicentre 3 Super West will be the largest data centre on the campus to round it out to a combined 50 megawatts.

Macquarie expects to complete construction of the facility’s first phase in the second half of calendar year 2023, with planning permission expected to be granted in early 2022.

“This data centre will attract new investment into Australia from multinationals looking to expand in the Asia Pacific region,” Macquarie Telecom Group CEO David Tudehope said.

“The NSW digital economy is rapidly growing, and this project will create world-class infrastructure and valuable long-term jobs in the digital and cyber security sector.”

IC3 Super West aims to achieve Security Construction and Equipment Committee (SCEC) Zone 4 or higher security, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 (information security), PCI DSS 3.2, ISO 45001(occupational health and safety), ISO 14001 (environmental management), and a host of other security, safety and efficiency standards.

The campus will also house the Sovereign Cyber Security Centre of Excellence with an integrated mix of physical and virtual infrastructure designed to monitor and manage cybersecurity events.

The 24/7 centre will be monitored by trained engineers with the infrastructure and personnel will be housed in IC3 Super West offering an Australian sovereign solution to cyber security threats.

“This global scale data centre will be one of the most certified facilities in the region,” Macquarie Data Centres group executive David Hirst said.

“Data is growing exponentially, and we have demonstrated time and time again our ability to deliver infrastructure to meet that growth. Our data centres are sovereign, secure and certified to manage Australia’s most important data and drive the digital economy.”