Macquarie Government joins NSW Cloud panel

Macquarie Government, part of Macquarie Telecom Group, has signed a whole-of-government agreement with the New South Wales Government to join its Cloud Purchasing Arrangement Panel.

The panel is for consumption of cloud and associated services by NSW Government agencies and other eligible non-government bodies. Macquarie is now the fifth organisation on the panel, joining AWS, Microsoft, IBM and Vault Cloud.

Designed to provide greater value for the government, the panel provides a commercial offer based on whole-of-government volume. It incorporates IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service), including storage, network and security, and Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) and PaaS (platform-as-a-service), including cloud training and cloud migration.

Macquarie said the agreement will allow it to offer its sovereign cyber expertise and secure cloud, network, and data centre services.

The company is also constructing a Sovereign Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CSCOE), in its Macquarie Park data centre, which will become part of its offering.

“The Panel is a key element of the NSW Government’s Cloud Strategy, which aims to rapidly advance the use of cloud services with the support of local providers,” said Aidan Tudehope, Managing Director, Macquarie Government.

“NSW is fast becoming a world leader in cloud and cyber security, and we are proud to be providing government agencies with these services for more than 20 years. This is a huge step in that journey, but it’s more than that. It illustrates the range of cloud capabilities sovereign Australian companies can now provide to achieve whole-of-government agreements, which have typically been afforded to multinational providers.”

The company said the panel follows a broader expansion in its NSW Government presence. The company recently expanded its engagement with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice (NSW DCJ) alongside CSO Group to deliver a managed Security Monitoring Service, and was selected by NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet to provide secure file sharing services.

Macquarie added that it will invest in a range of new roles to help support new opportunities stemming from the agreement, as well as contracts due to commence this year with Federal Government customers. It said will also look at the potential of developing similar agreements with other state governments.