Macquarie leaves Telstra for $34M 5G deal with Optus

Macquarie Telecom has signed a $34 million exclusive multi-year agreement with Optus to deploy mobile services, including 5G, to Australian enterprise organisations.

With the agreement, Macquarie will end its wholesale mobile contract with Telstra.

“We’re backing a winner,” Macquarie Telecom group executive Luke Clifton said of the shift in wholesale provider.

The company chose Optus’ wholesale offering due to its focus on collaboration, rapidly evolving 5G network, and commitment to future technologies, according to a statement.

“Based on our comprehensive review, Optus was the clear choice in terms of superior technology, flexibility to build the right solutions, and cooperation. It is leading Australia’s wholesale 5G market, offers incredibly fast 5G and continues to invest heavily in its 5G network. Crucially, it understands the value of partnership in Australia’s 5G future while others are actively inhibiting it” Clifton added.

Optus currently has more than 1,000 live 5G sites covering more than 830,000 households across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Perth and Brisbane. The 5G enterprise service will be fully managed and supported by Macquarie’s customer and engineering teams.

“Macquarie has a great reputation for customer service and Optus is genuinely excited to be partnering with Macquarie to deliver mobility solutions that businesses need today more than ever,” said Optus wholesale, satellite and strategy managing director Ben White.

Other services that Macquarie will offer include WiFi calling, voice over LTE, and tools to provide coverage options.

The new agreement is among a series of partnerships and technology investments by Macquarie including its mobile reseller agreement with Apple, a preferred networking agreement with the NBN, its acquisition of VeloCloud, and a complete core network upgrade and refresh with Juniper Networks.

“The fact is that 5G is here. It is fast becoming a necessity and complementary service to NBN for Australian businesses. This agreement will ensure we can continue to compete in a market that is still underserved and overcharged. These new mobile offerings will also enable the right tools, technologies and customer service to manage a mobile workforce,” said Clifton.