Macquarie Technology doubles profit amid strong data centre, cloud units

Macquarie Technology Group has reported growth in revenue, earnings and net profit after tax thanks to contributions from its data centre, cloud and government units.

In the year ended 30 June 2023, Macquarie reported revenue of $345.1 million, up 11.6 percent year over year, while net profit after tax was $17.7 million, up 108.2 percent from the previous year.

The company also highlighted its ninth straight year of EBITDA growth, posting $103.1 million for the period, up 16.6 percent from FY2022.

“This result represents our ninth consecutive year of EBITDA growth, an outstanding achievement which demonstrates the ongoing quality of our earnings and consistent execution of our strategy,” Macquarie chairman Peter James said.

The growth was buoyed by revenue increases in Macquarie’s data centres unit, which posted 30.1 percent growth to $64.4 million, as well as the cloud services and government units, together posting $191.9 million in revenue, a 16.8 percent increase.

“We are very pleased to deliver another strong result for our shareholders and to enable us to re-invest for growth," Macquarie chief executive David Tudehope said.

"We operate in strongly growing markets of digital infrastructure and cyber security.”

Looking ahead, the company will be looking to further increase its data centre capacity, aiming to increase the IT load of IC3 Super West from the already planned 38 megawatts (from the current 32 megawatts) to an additional 6 MW to 45 MW, citing demand from the growth in artificial intelligence (AI) services.

Macquarie will also look to acquire another campus site in Sydney to further increase capacity.

It also expects continued strong demand for cloud and cyber security services, and plans to increase headcount to position the business units to grow.