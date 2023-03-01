Macquarie Telecom awarded Tech Partner of the Year by Domino's

Macquarie Telecom has been awarded Domino’s Pizza’s Technology Partner of the Year at its annual Business Partners Awards on the Gold Coast.

The telco provides Domino’s Australian stores with nbn, a VoIP phone system and SD-WAN with 4G backup services.

This allows franchisees to deliver more efficient and reliable customer service, ensuring that franchise teams can easily implement new technologies.

Domino’s Group chief technology officer Matthias Hansen granted Macquarie Telecom the award.

Hansen praised Macquarie Telecom for its fast support responses.

“Whenever our teams encounter a hiccup with their technology, we know someone from Macquarie will be on the phone within minutes, helping us through it at any time of the day or night,” Hansen said.

“This has allowed us to make good on our service promises, and given us the confidence to roll out new initiatives.”

Hansen also mentioned how the services provide informative insights regarding customer behaviour.

“The addition of SD-WAN, in particular, has enabled our teams to have visibility over the entire order system," he said.

"They can now see the source of traffic – whether it’s phone, point of sale or online – and prioritise the applications as they need them by ramping up the bandwidth,” Hansen added.

Macquarie Telecom Queensland state manager Paul Larkin accepted the award, saying “When Domino’s online orders spiked, they called on the services of Macquarie, another homegrown company, to meet and exceed the challenge.”

“It’s been re-affirming to see the difference our services are making, with customers enjoying higher quality of voice connections and internet speeds, which has made it much easier for them to communicate and place orders," Larkin said.

Macquarie Telecom announced a number of wins with retail networks last year.

This included rolling out cloud, VoIP and SD-WAN services for Roses Only Group in November 2022, helping the company achieve record customer retention amid high demand during COVID lockdowns.

In August the same year, MacTel deployed VMware’s SD-WAN, 4G backups and NBN services to Mycar Tyre & Auto’s 275 tyre repair and auto-services stores.

MacTel rolled out SD-WAN services across clothing company City Beach’s 66 stores to provide a more stable and scalable network in July 2022.

In March 2022 MacTel secured a deal with Domino’s Pizza to roll out NBN, VoIP and VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN services to some 720 of its stores across Australia.