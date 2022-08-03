Macquarie Telecom deploys NBN, 4G backups, SD-WAN for Mycar Tyre and Auto

Macquarie Telecom has been tapped by Mycar Tyre & Auto to deploy VMware’s SD-WAN, 4G backups and NBN services to its 275 tyre repair and auto-services stores across Australia.

The deployment is part of Mycar's plan to increase its digital connectivity and bandwidth, with changes including the launch of an online service booking portal, the rollout of its electric vehicle servicing, and the capacity to analyse vehicle data before sharing it directly with customers.

Mycar chief financial officer Keith Toms said the diversification plans “required not only increased digital connectivity and bandwidth but a network provider we could rely on to quickly fix any in-store connection concerns”.

The partnership has already yielded improvements, Toms said, including improved communication between its staff and customers.

“We now have a completely modern set-up, with each of our team members now using Wi-Fi to connect with each other and customers, elevating online bookings and communication as well as providing assurances around security.”

“The 4G modem with cellular back-up across the network means our stores don’t experience downtime, and our fault resolution time has improved considerably because of the fast and reliable customer service we’re receiving through the Macquarie HUB support team.”

Macquarie Telecom group executive Luke Clifton said, “Mycar is in a league of its own in the auto-services industry and will continue racing ahead with access to these world-class digital services.”

“It’s affirming to see tangible proof of our Net Promoter Score of +70, and our team will continue building upon the efficient and reliable customer service provided across our entire customer network.”

The deal follows a number of similar contracts Sydney-headquartered telecom has won this year with other large enterprises to deploy to VMware’s SD-WAN and other telecommunication and data network services from other vendors.

In March, MacTel secured a deal with Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited to roll out NBN, VoIP and VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN services to some 720 of its stores across Australia.

MacTel also won a multi-year contract with public transportation services company Kelsian Group to deploy mobile, cloud and SD-WAN services in the same month.

And in April, MacTel was tapped by imaging specialist Konica Minolta to upgrade its telecommunications and data networks with SD-WAN, NBN, cloud and data centre services