Macquarie Telecom dislodges Optus as Federal Court's networking services provider

Telecommunications provider Macquarie Telecom has replaced Optus as the Federal Court of Australia’s provider of wide area networking services.

The $1.6 million contract covers data telecommunications carriage services that interconnects the agency’s registry buildings and its data centres.

Macquarie Telecom will also supply network termination devices as part of the contract.

A Federal Court spokesperson told CRN that Macquarie Telecom beat out five other suppliers, all of which were procured through the Digital Transformation Agency’s Telecommunication Services Panel.

Macquarie Telecom was selected for value for money and technical best fit for the agency’s needs.

The contract runs from December 2019 to November 2022.

