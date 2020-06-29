Macquarie Telecom gets Defence tick for cloud

Macquarie Telecom has been permitted to sell cloud services to the Australian Department of Defence through its subsidiary Macquarie Government becoming a member of the Defence Industry Security Program (DISP).

The certification allows the company’s subsidiary to sell cloud services to the Australian Department of Defence.

Conditions for membership include physical and virtual security accreditations and standards, staff training, and governance.

Macquarie said the achievement makes it the first sovereign member to supply this range of services. The Government business already works with 42 percent of agencies and personnel.

“From a data perspective alone, Defence has worldwide operations and deals with all levels of data classification,” Macquarie Government boss Aidan Tudehope said.

“The ability to provide an all-sovereign range of services, personnel and facilities gives us a unique ability to bring together and secure the entire supply chain, providing a safe harbour for Defence data during increasingly uncertain times.”

In addition, the company now has access to threat detection information from Defence providing security situational awareness within the intelligence community.