Macquarie Telecom gets Defence tick for cloud

By on
Macquarie Telecom gets Defence tick for cloud

Macquarie Telecom has been permitted to sell cloud services to the Australian Department of Defence through its subsidiary Macquarie Government becoming a member of the Defence Industry Security Program (DISP).

The certification allows the company’s subsidiary to sell cloud services to the Australian Department of Defence.

Conditions for membership include physical and virtual security accreditations and standards, staff training, and governance.

Macquarie said the achievement makes it the first sovereign member to supply this range of services. The Government business already works with 42 percent of agencies and personnel.

“From a data perspective alone, Defence has worldwide operations and deals with all levels of data classification,” Macquarie Government boss Aidan Tudehope said.

“The ability to provide an all-sovereign range of services, personnel and facilities gives us a unique ability to bring together and secure the entire supply chain, providing a safe harbour for Defence data during increasingly uncertain times.”

In addition, the company now has access to threat detection information from Defence providing security situational awareness within the intelligence community.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud department of defence macquarie cloud macquarie government security

Most Read Articles

The 10 biggest cyber security acquisitions of 2020 (so far)

The 10 biggest cyber security acquisitions of 2020 (so far)
Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants

Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants
Five big things to know about Dell selling (or buying) VMware

Five big things to know about Dell selling (or buying) VMware
ConnectWise US partners hit by ransomware

ConnectWise US partners hit by ransomware
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?