Macquarie Telecom joins VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative

By on
Macquarie Telecom joins VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative
Aidan Tudehope (Macquarie Telecom)
Macquarie Telecom

Macquarie Telecom has become the second partner of cloud computing and virtualisation technology company VMware to join its Sovereign Cloud initiative.

MacTel joins Canberra-based ASX-listed infrastructure-as-a-service provider AUCloud, which was the first company to join the program. The program helps customers identify and engage with certified national or regional cloud service providers to meet sovereign cloud requirements. 

Macquarie Telecom said joining the initiative would help it enter partnerships with customers in highly regulated industries, such as banking and finance, healthcare, energy, government services, public sector, and telecommunications.

Macquarie Telecom managing director Aidan Tudehope said “in the lead up to the election the Albanese Government announced its commitment to building sovereign, domestic IT capability to cultivate local industry and keep our data safe.”

“Increasing geo-political friction has elevated this conversation, with Government and regulated industries casting a closer eye over their cloud strategies and who has access to their data.”

Tudehope said that the company’s designation as a VMware Sovereign Cloud Provider followed its own rigorous assessment of its data centres and cloud services in accordance with the VMware Sovereign Cloud framework.

Tudehope said these assessments included protecting critical data for both private and public sector organisations with audited security controls, ensuring compliance with data privacy laws, improving control of data by providing both data residency and data sovereignty and delivering national capability for the digital economy. 

“Becoming a VMware Sovereign Cloud Provider is further validation of Macquarie’s long-term position on the importance of sovereign capability at a time when national resilience is more important than ever in Australia.” 

VMware ANZ senior director of cloud said Mike Reddie “We’re very pleased Macquarie Telecom has joined the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative.”

“The added value of data sovereignty, jurisdictional control, and data security and compliance means that Macquarie Telecom customers are preparing for changing regulations, increased security threats and geopolitical uncertainty – all of which are growing challenges.” 

Earlier this year Macquarie Telecom secured a multi-year deal to deploy VMware’s mobile, cloud and SD-WAN services to public transportation services company Kelsian Group.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aucloud cloud macquarie telecom security sovereign cloud initiative vmware

Partner Content

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How much do CEOs of Aussie tech firms get paid?

How much do CEOs of Aussie tech firms get paid?
VMware acquisition brings Broadcom&#8217;s past into focus

VMware acquisition brings Broadcom’s past into focus
CyberCX launches training academy for cybersecurity pros

CyberCX launches training academy for cybersecurity pros
Telstra Purple to launch dedicated Microsoft practice

Telstra Purple to launch dedicated Microsoft practice

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?