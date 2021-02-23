Macquarie Telecom splashes $3.9m on SD-LAN

Macquarie Telecom has launched a software-defined local area networking (SD-LAN) offering to bolster its wi-fi networks and cloud connectivity capabilities.

SD-LAN is an application-driven architecture that decouples hardware and software in wi-fi networks to make them easier to operate, integrate with other network components, and scale.

The offering is based on Juniper Networks’ Mist Platform, using AI and machine learning to identify all data points in a network, create a baseline for what ‘the norm’ looks like, and constantly assess and correct anomalies to maximise performance.

MacTel said the new service comes following increased customer demand for enhanced Wi-Fi automation and intelligence, driven largely by increased network activity. The company invested $3.9 million in personnel, operations and research and development over the next five years to build out the service.

The telco has also trialled the service with a tyre and auto repairs company and an ASX-listed dental company, with both now signed up for a wider rollout.

“The SD-LAN service uses anonymised location analytics to regulate the density of people in a given floorplan, triggering an automatic alert when that number is reached and a new Bluetooth or Wi-Fi device enters the premises,” Macquarie Telecom group executive Luke Clifton said.

“The application of this technology is incredible for office managers balancing a hybrid workforce, restaurants and hospitality venues with limits on numbers, and airports once they return to increased levels of travellers. Limits can be set, adjusted, and fed to operational teams in minutes.”

MacTel said the SD-LAN service complements its long-standing partnership with Juniper Networks.

The service also supports its VeloCloud-based SD-WAN service, which was launched in 2017, via an integration with Mist via VMware-owned network analytics company Nyansa.

“We are investing in technologies and partnerships that enable Australian businesses to adapt to a new and fast-changing norm,” Clifton said.

“SD-LAN is a customer-first architecture that will help companies automate and stay at the forefront of technology they need. The service will be fully managed and supported by our dedicated customer support team here in Australia.”