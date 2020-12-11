Macquarie Telecom wins global Juniper Networks award

By on
Macquarie Telecom wins global Juniper Networks award

Macquarie Telecom has won Juniper Networks’ Customer First category during the recently held Elevate Awards, a global event recognising network innovator partners of the network security vendor.

MacTel was recognised for using Juniper Networks technology in an overhaul of its national network. MacTel said the upgrade had enabled the telc to scale and meet more demand from Australian businesses, as well as reduce the impact of outages.

The project included the use of Juniper routers, as well as segmenting routing through Juniper’s MX10K Universal Routing Programs, making it one of the first companies in Asia Pacific to do so, according to Juniper.

“This award signifies our customer-first, #SoUnTelco philosophy and long-term strategic partnership with Juniper to use the best in networking technology to enhance the customer experience,” MacTel group executive Luke Clifton said.

“Our core-to-edge network is the foundation for innovation, automation and simplification in our operations, leading to better outcomes and technology for our customers.”

WA-based high performance compute and technical services provide Dug was another Australian company recognised, co-winning Juniper's community impact award, for its work interconnecting its four compute centres in with a high-throughput global network. It shared it's gong with a Californian medical centre.

