MacTel, AC3, Datacom and more join NSW govt cloud panel

The NSW government has appointed another six providers to its cloud purchasing arrangements (CPA) panel to help agencies migrate 25 percent of IT services to the public cloud by 2023.

AC3, Centorrino Technologies, Datacom, Ethan Group, NetApp and Tesserent quietly joined the panel this week, bringing the total number of panellists to 12.

The six new providers follow Vault Cloud, which was the first provider to be appointed in July 2020, as well as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, Macquarie Telcom and Google Cloud.

The panel was established in mid-2020 to make it easier for agencies to consume infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) cloud services, and associated cloud-based services.

It is being used to accelerate the adoption of public cloud, with all agencies expected to be using public cloud “for a minimum 25 percent of their ICT services” by 2023 under the state’s cloud policy.

In September 2021, the government sought to expand the number of providers and, in doing so, “other deployment types such as community and private cloud” on a supplier by supplier basis.

Google Cloud and the six new providers have joined the panel following that approach to market.

As at November 2021, around 17 percent of ICT services are hosted in the public cloud, leaving around eight percent still to shift.

According to an Ovum survey cited in the September 2021 market approach, approximately 70 percent of NSW government decision-makers expect this to climb to between 60 percent and 84 percent over time.

The government also expects that less than five percent of major IT infrastructure will be stood up outside of the public cloud in the future.

The new CPA panellists come as Macquarie Telecom’s government arm also revealed its appointment to the protective security policy framework zone three colocation services panel.

The dedicated panel will be used by agencies to source private or community cloud services for protected-level data hosting.

iTnews has contacted the Department of Customer Service for additional information about the panellists.