MacTel announces new Canberra data centre

Macquarie Telecom Group, through Macquarie Government and Macquarie Data Centres, has announced it will build a new data centre in Canberra.

Called Intellicentre 5 (IC5), the new facility will add an additional 1.5 megawatts to the existing IC4 facility in the Canberra campus, for a total of 4 megawatts and an option to expand capacity further.

Construction is expected to start in July for an initial $17 million investment for stage one, and is set to complete by December 2020.

MacTel said the announcement comes following an increase in Macquarie Government’s business in recent months, claiming that 42 percent of all agencies and personnel are its customers.

Macquarie Government managing director Aidan Tudehope said, “Risk to Government of a cyber breach and the dependency on cloud services are at an all-time high – we’re not just going to return to the ‘norm’ after this pandemic and facilities of this calibre are an essential requirement in Canberra.”

“Government departments need to have clarity over data sovereignty – who controls the data, where does it reside, and who has access. We cover these bases by ensuring Australian control and access only by Australian Government-cleared specialists,” he said.

Tudehope added IC5 South Bunker will also provide a safe haven for agencies that don’t want all their eggs in one basket, whether that’s splitting data between Macquarie facilities or other providers.

MacTel said it will also use the federal government’s ‘Instant Asset Write-Off’ and ‘Backing Business Investment’ stimulus measures to help build the new facility through accelerated capital allowances deductions for plant, equipment and other depreciating assets.