MacTel becomes MacTech

ASX-listed Macquarie Telecom Group will change its name to Macquarie Technology Group, as part of decade of strategy shift towards cyber security, cloud, and data centres.

MacTech said it has seen seven consecutive years of profitable growth, more than one billion dollars in market capitalisation, and a five-fold increase in its share price during the time.

The four business under the group will remain the same - Cloud Services, Data Centres, Government and Telecom, a MacTech spokesperson told CRN Australia.

Earlier this month, its Macquarie Cloud Services division said it will provide cyber security services for St Johns NSW, with Microsoft powered solutions.

It was also named Tech Partner of the Year by Domino's, for providing the pizza chain stores with nbn, voice over IP phone system and software defined wide area networking with 4G backup services.

Macquarie counts the Australian Tax Office as customers among others, through a contract that's been revised upwards to $87.2 million.

The company said in its most recent results that it is continuing to invest heavily in cloud and data centre infrastructure, with a new ICE3 facility slated for development.

Next month, Macquarie will hold a shareholder meeting about the change, switching to the Internet Services and Infrastructure index at ASX, from the Diversified Telecom Services one.

 

 

