MacTel launches Microsoft Teams service for long-term work from home setups

By on
MacTel launches Microsoft Teams service for long-term work from home setups

Macquarie Telecom has launched a Microsoft Teams service to allow customers to integrate their desk phones into their Teams clients.

The cloud-based service uses a SIP trunk system which allows users to make and receive calls via Teams on their mobile, laptop or other device using the same office or desk landline number.

The company said the service was introduced due to demand from existing and prospective clients across multiple industries, some of them looking to continue their work-from-home policies even after restrictions were lifted.

MacTel estimates the Teams service could help reduce line rental costs for customers, with additional setup and maintenance savings through reducing the number of PABXs on site.

MacTel chief product officer David Flanagan said, “Earlier this year we introduced a new desk phone, but needs have changed and we need to virtually bring that desk phone into customers’ home offices.”

“The mindset that apps like Teams are used for video meetings and group conference calls, while mobiles and desk phones are used for day-to-day calls, is changing. The combination of widely available reliable broadband and a normalised work-from-home is driving direct calling using collaboration software,” he added.

Earlier this year, Macquarie Telecom launched a cloud-based hosted voice system called “Hello”, using Cisco's handsets and BroadWorks cloud calling platform.

“The ability and adaptability of workers in Australia to jump straight into working from home has been rightly hailed, but it’s taken for granted that many are using their personal devices to do so, which may not be preferred or appropriate,” Flanagan added.

“Businesses need services like this to maintain WFH policies, because we won’t return to the norm as we knew it.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
macquarie telecom microsoft teams networking

Most Read Articles

PC Case Gear admits to shorting casual workers

PC Case Gear admits to shorting casual workers
Telstra pulls workers from temporary accommodation

Telstra pulls workers from temporary accommodation
Inside Dell&#8217;s COVID-19 relief package

Inside Dell’s COVID-19 relief package
Millennials struggle with remote work: Survey

Millennials struggle with remote work: Survey
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?