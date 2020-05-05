MacTel launches Microsoft Teams service for long-term work from home setups

Macquarie Telecom has launched a Microsoft Teams service to allow customers to integrate their desk phones into their Teams clients.

The cloud-based service uses a SIP trunk system which allows users to make and receive calls via Teams on their mobile, laptop or other device using the same office or desk landline number.

The company said the service was introduced due to demand from existing and prospective clients across multiple industries, some of them looking to continue their work-from-home policies even after restrictions were lifted.

MacTel estimates the Teams service could help reduce line rental costs for customers, with additional setup and maintenance savings through reducing the number of PABXs on site.

MacTel chief product officer David Flanagan said, “Earlier this year we introduced a new desk phone, but needs have changed and we need to virtually bring that desk phone into customers’ home offices.”

“The mindset that apps like Teams are used for video meetings and group conference calls, while mobiles and desk phones are used for day-to-day calls, is changing. The combination of widely available reliable broadband and a normalised work-from-home is driving direct calling using collaboration software,” he added.

Earlier this year, Macquarie Telecom launched a cloud-based hosted voice system called “Hello”, using Cisco's handsets and BroadWorks cloud calling platform.

“The ability and adaptability of workers in Australia to jump straight into working from home has been rightly hailed, but it’s taken for granted that many are using their personal devices to do so, which may not be preferred or appropriate,” Flanagan added.

“Businesses need services like this to maintain WFH policies, because we won’t return to the norm as we knew it.”