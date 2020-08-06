MacTel overhauls national network with Juniper Networks

Macquarie Telecom has tapped Juniper Networks to upgrade its nationwide network.

The company said the network would be upgraded to be more agile, and include automation and AI capabilities to bolster its telco, data centre and cloud services.

MacTel has added Juniper universal routing platforms, specifically its MX10003, MX480 and MX204 models for core, aggregation, and edge functions. The telco also used segment routing to route traffic across its network on Juniper’s MX10K platform.

MacTel also uses frameworks, APIs and toolkits from Juniper’s products to improve network reliability and simplify automation. The voice, data centre and cloud services are managed by a centralised operating system, Junos.

MacTel group executive Luke Clifton said, “As our company grows, we cannot continue to scale solely by hiring more people. It’s vital that we automate our delivery and assurance remediation capabilities.”

“Juniper Networks is proactively partnering with our business, which has not only completely changed the dimension of our relationship, but has also enabled Macquarie Telecom to scale up our networks as part of our long-term growth, especially crucial in light of the continued growth in demand for our services from across Australia businesses.”

The network upgrade is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

Juniper ANZ vice president and general manager Bruce Bennie said, “Juniper is delighted to be able to help grow Macquarie Telecom’s business further through this network refresh which includes a next-generation segment routing deployment driven by our automation and AI-driven capabilities.”

“Together, we are confident that we can improve time-to-market while increasing the end customer’s experience, all while providing Macquarie Telecom with an ultra-reliable and highly-agile network for years to come.”