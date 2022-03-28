MacTel secures NBN, VoIP, SD-WAN deal with Domino's Australia

Macquarie Telecom has secured a deal with Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited to roll out NBN, VoIP and VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN services to some 720 of its stores across Australia.

MacTel was chosen from a group of providers to implement the services, including 4G backup, to bolster the network and better support customer-facing applications, technology for franchisees and stores and improve capacity for potential upgrades.

Domino's said the upgrade aimed to accommodate the growth of its online ordering, which was at 21.5 percent year over year, as well as providing new innovation and services to franchisees.

“The sheer volume of online sales, particularly during busy periods such as Friday and Saturday nights or special events in the calendar, was the trigger point for this transformation,” Domino's ANZ chief information officer Daniel Hawkins said.

“We’ve always been a company that’s used technology as a tool to provide a better experience, so we needed a network that could match up to that and become a foundation for new digital services for customers, team members and franchisees now and into the future.”

MacTel has since rolled out the services to some 400 sites within five months, with the remaining 320 set to be completed over the next four months.

Hawkins said the quality of voice connections and internet speeds has made it easier for customers to communicate and place orders, while the addition of SDWAN has improved operations.

“The fact that Macquarie is the leading provider of SD-WAN systems in Australia was a massive drawcard. We have visibility over our entire order system now, so we can see the source of traffic, whether it’s phone, point of sale or online, and prioritise the applications as we need them by ramping up the bandwidth,” he added.

MacTel group executive Luke Clifton said Domino’s’ transformation is another example of the difference a strong digital underpinning can make to an organisation.

“There’s not a person in Australia unfamiliar with Domino’s and the part it plays in delivering hot, fresh pizza on special occasions like State of Origin. This reputation is important to uphold, and we are privileged to play a part in an organisation which has the same focus on excellent customer service,” Clifton said.

“The role our SD-WAN solution has played in improving Domino’s operations demonstrates the reason for its meteoric growth since we launched the service in 2017. We have never seen a faster rollout of a product, having now surpassed the 7000-device milestone, a leap of 1000 in just four months.”