MadisonAV brings Humly to Australian market

By on
MadisonAV brings Humly to Australian market

Sydney audio-visual solutions specialist MadisonAV has expanded its range to include Swedish workplace experience company Humly’s solutions.

This will include the Humly Workplace Solutions product suite which includes solutions to book, manage and optimise office spaces for businesses of all sizes

According to MadisonAV, Humly are a “perfect fit” for the company due to its custom hardware and a flexible API to ensure interoperability with a customers’ broader technology ecosystems.

It was obvious that Humly’s products would fit perfectly with our initiatives in Workplace Solutions, and the model was in keeping with our own push towards cloud-based technologies,” MadisonAV chief executive Ken Kyle said.

“Coupled with the aesthetics of the hardware, the depth of security that has been incorporated, and the infectious enthusiasm of the Humly team, we were in no doubt that the product was going to be at home with us, and we’re excited to get started with Humly in the Australian market.”

MadisonAV will be offering Humly’s solutions which include Room Display, Wayfinding, Reservations, Visitor, Floor Plan and Booking Device.

“We are happy to be working together with such an experienced and innovative company in Australia.”

“Their technical expertise, combined with the quality of their product range makes them the perfect partner for Humly," Daniel Assarson, Humly sales director said.

In February, MadisonAV added Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms as part of its appointment as an Australian Yealink Premium Partner.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
daniel assarson humly humly room display ken kyle madisonav software

Partner Content

Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Aristocrat Leisure to buy software firm NeoGames for $1.8 billion

Aristocrat Leisure to buy software firm NeoGames for $1.8 billion
Leader buys Alloy Computer Products in multi-million dollar deal

Leader buys Alloy Computer Products in multi-million dollar deal
Synnex to offer full Allied Telesis network product range

Synnex to offer full Allied Telesis network product range
Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse

Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?