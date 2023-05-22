MadisonAV brings Humly to Australian market

Sydney audio-visual solutions specialist MadisonAV has expanded its range to include Swedish workplace experience company Humly’s solutions.

This will include the Humly Workplace Solutions product suite which includes solutions to book, manage and optimise office spaces for businesses of all sizes

According to MadisonAV, Humly are a “perfect fit” for the company due to its custom hardware and a flexible API to ensure interoperability with a customers’ broader technology ecosystems.

It was obvious that Humly’s products would fit perfectly with our initiatives in Workplace Solutions, and the model was in keeping with our own push towards cloud-based technologies,” MadisonAV chief executive Ken Kyle said.

“Coupled with the aesthetics of the hardware, the depth of security that has been incorporated, and the infectious enthusiasm of the Humly team, we were in no doubt that the product was going to be at home with us, and we’re excited to get started with Humly in the Australian market.”

MadisonAV will be offering Humly’s solutions which include Room Display, Wayfinding, Reservations, Visitor, Floor Plan and Booking Device.

“We are happy to be working together with such an experienced and innovative company in Australia.”

“Their technical expertise, combined with the quality of their product range makes them the perfect partner for Humly," Daniel Assarson, Humly sales director said.

In February, MadisonAV added Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms as part of its appointment as an Australian Yealink Premium Partner.