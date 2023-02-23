MadisonAV made Yealink Premium Partner

By on
MadisonAV made Yealink Premium Partner

Audio-visual solutions specialist MadisonAV has expanded its range to include Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms as part of its appointment as an Australian Yealink Premium Partner.

The added range and price points are adaptable for integrators to specify, source and install collaboration solutions from the smallest of huddle rooms, through to boardrooms and lecture theatres.

Yealink operates in over 140 countries and regions and is ranked by Frost & Sullivan as the Top 5 leader in the video conferencing market.

In 2019 Yealink established strategic cooperation with Tencent Cloud, Sony China and China Telecom.

Yealink was recently recognised with AV Technology Best of Show award at InfoComm 2022 for their Yealink UVC86 4K Dual-Eye Intelligent Tracking Camera.

“Our depth of range, and complimentary products and brands such as Philips display screens, JBL speakers, Icron USB extension products, AMX Netlinx Controller and Roadworx cable products mean that professional AV integrators benefit from the one-stop shop approach with MadisonAV," Robert Lackey, national sales manager at MadisonAV, said.

 

Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
madisonav microsoft sales & marketing services unified comms yealink zoom

