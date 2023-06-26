Magentus names Christopher Ladds as APAC leader

International health technology company Magentus has appointed Christopher Ladds to lead its operations in the southern hemisphere.

Magentus’ healthcare technology solutions cover clinical systems, practice management and health informatics.

Based in Melbourne, Ladds will lead the delivery of its expanded suite of solutions following the recent merging of Citadel Health, Wellbeing Software and Genie Solutions into Magentus.

According to Magentus, Ladds joins with more than 26 years in healthcare industry leadership and global consultancy roles, driving national transformation programs in both the UK and Australia through technology and process innovation.

“It's about using technology to better connect teams and to automate parts of the clinical workflow, ensuring the right information is in the right place at the right time," Ladds said.

He moves from his role at PwC as consulting director which he held from 2017 to 2023.

Prior to this, Ladds worked at Accenture Australia as senior manager from 2015 to 2017, and as manager of health and public serve from 2012 to 2015, where he worked on, My Health Record, the personally controlled electronic health record program for the Australian Department of Health and Ageing.

Ladds also held several senior positions with healthcare companies England where he was involved in rolling out major national NHS health technology integrations such as the Emergency Care Solution across England’s ambulance services.

He said that launching his healthcare career via an NHS modern apprenticeship at 15 offered crucial insights into the front-line of health ecosystems and showed how better design and support can vastly improve people's lives.

“That experience at the patient level helped me see the vital role technology can play in helping people working at the frontline of care."

"I’ve been able to draw upon those learnings to redesign systems and deliver effective crisis management, placing the patient experience at the heart of every decision,” he said.