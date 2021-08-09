Magia Solutions scores Oracle deal with Pilbara Ports

Port of Dampier Cargo Wharf managed by the PPA. PPA

Perth-headquartered Oracle specialist Magia Solutions has won a deal with Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) to overhaul its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for an undisclosed sum.

The PPA runs four ports in Western Australia's Pilbara region and saw 39 percent of global seaborne iron ore exports move through its facilities in 2020-21 with 16,113 vessel movements.

Oracle partner Magia will implement the ERP Cloud SaaS solution for the Western Australian Government trading enterprise.

PPA needed to upgrade its ERP and enterprise asset management (EAM) system and chose the cloud-based SaaS product from Oracle.

This would allow the PPA to focus on improving business efficiencies and information management practices, whilst simultaneously leveraging industry technology advancements, according to a statement.

The Authority selected Magia Solutions to deliver this project due to its experience in transitioning traditional on-premise solutions to cloud-based solutions, the company said.

Magia bills itself as Australia’s largest independent Oracle systems integrator and specialises in the vendor’s ERP, CRM and CX.

“Pilbara Ports Authority is the world’s largest bulk export port authority and sought to partner with a leading global ERP service provider with the capability to deliver and leverage global best practice ERP solutions,” PPA CFO Nick Sarandopoulos said.

“Oracle’s partnership with Australian service provider Magia Solutions is compelling. PPA is looking forward to commencing go-live with Magia Solutions and Oracle ERP Cloud.”

Magia CEO Surend Dayal said he was “pleased that the Pilbara Ports Authority has selected us as a local Australian based systems integrator to deliver this strategic project”.

“We look forward to delivering a modern state of the art ERP solution in Oracle’s Cloud to PPA for the benefit of citizens in Western Australia.”