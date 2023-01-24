Malwarebytes adds Bluechip Infotech as distie

Ron Jarvis, Bluechip Infotech

Technology solutions provider and distributor Bluechip Infotech has partnered with vendor Malwarebytes, targeting managed service providers and value-added resellers who want access to the American security vendor's solutions.

The product Malwarebytes product suite accessible through Bluechip includes endpoint protection and incident response, add-on prevention modules, domain name system filtering, cloud storage scanning and more.

Malwarebytes OneView platform with enterprise-class endpoint security products will be available via Bluechip.

With the new distribution agreement with Bluechip, Australian MSPs and VARs are able to offer Malwarebytes solution in the local currency to simply doing business.

Rom Jarvis, Bluechip's sales director, said the partnership with Malwarebytes strengthens the distributor's overall value position in the endpoint security landscape, and as a destination for cybersecurity solutions, services and support.

Bluechip Intotech has been on an expansion spree as of late.

Last year, acquiring MIA Distribution for unified communications services, and added security vendor Claroty, IT ops provider NinjaOne, SaaS usage metrics company Augmentt and network hardware maker Allied Telesis, among others to its partners portfolio.

