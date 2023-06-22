Malwarebytes launches new reseller program for partners

Security vendor Malwarebytes has launched its Malwarebytes Reseller Partner Program, which aims to help partners create consistent and profitable business growth through endpoint security solutions and channel incentives including lucrative base and multi-year discounts.

The program is a three-tiered program offering specific benefits for each level: Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Partners will receive margin discounts, protected margins on deal registration, lead sharing, not for resale licenses and access to market development funds.

The program also aims to target specific verticals with specialised bundled solutions to assist vertical needs and drive targeted engagement with a partner’s customer base.

Other expected benefits for partners include a new partner portal, dubbed the Malwarebytes Partner Experience Centre, which provides an easy way to centrally access sales and marketing resources, register deals and provide customers with free trials.

Malwarebytes will also provide partners with a sales and technical training curriculum and the necessary skills to sell and support its solutions.

Partners will also have access to marketing resources, including co-branded collateral and a global campaign repository.

“I believe it is critical to invest in and support our partners in Australia as they help their customers navigate an always escalating threat landscape," Malwarebytes APAC sales manager Matt Gleeson said. 

“Our new reseller program was built to help partners create profitable and predictable businesses through lucrative channel incentives and relevant training and support."

"We are focused on making Malwarebytes easy to buy, sell, deploy and manage.”

