Management consultancy Aon becomes Rubrik partner

Professional services and management consulting firm Aon signed on as a partner of data security vendor Rubrik aimed to bolster the former’s client cybersecurity posture.

The partnership provides Aon clients access to Rubrik Security Cloud.

Meanwhile Rubrik also expands its portfolio of data protection solutions available to the Rubrik Transform Partner Ecosystem.

“Traditional cybersecurity has focused on building walls and securing the perimeter, which has let data security slip through the cracks,” Rubrik vice president of global partners and alliances Ghazal Asif said.

“Aon not only has tremendous insight into the real threats businesses face today, but they also have the tools and expertise to help customers protect themselves."

"The shared goal of helping organisations reach cyber resilience make Rubrik and Aon strong complements in serving organisations’ needs, and we’re excited to forge this relationship.”

"The drive toward cyber resilience is based on an organisation’s appetite for risk, government regulations, and insurability against risk," Aon Cyber Solutions head of strategic alliances Christopher Bruno said.

"However, while we’ve come a long way in the art of the backup, many organisations have an opportunity to improve recovery, highlighting the importance of speed, confidence, and minimal impact.”

“Backups alone are not enough, and we appreciate the relationship with Rubrik as the company has made investments in its technology to help organisations better address the elements of good cyber resilience," Bruno added.