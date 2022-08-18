Mantel Group acquires Brisbane data and insights consultancy Aginic

Technology and design consultancy Mantel Group has acquired Brisbane-based data and insights specialist Aginic for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2014, Aginic specialises in data engineering, analytics, delivery and design services, with customers in the health, education, government, financial services and retail industries.

The acquisition would add 100 staff to Mantel Group across Aginic’s offices in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, including co-founders Marty Conneely and Brett Thebault, and chief executive James Hayes. Aginic will also remain as a standalone brand within Mantel Group.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to join a strong Australian-owned, and like-minded organisation, also allowing us to retain the Aginic brand and keep our focus on what we do well; transforming the way people experience their data,” Aginic chief executive James Hayes said.

“Joining Mantel Group allows our team to join forces with the Best Place to Work in Australia, and further advance our vision of creating a better world by enabling businesses to work better with data.”

Aginic is Mantel Group’s ninth brand to join the company and the consulting group’s third acquisition in four years, following CRN Fast50 company CMD Solutions in 2019 and mobile application consultancy Itty Bitty Apps earlier this year.

Mantel Group chief executive Con Mouzouris said, Aginic brings specialisation in data, and when combined with the Mantel Group data offering,lifts us to be one of Australia’s best consultancies in data. Our data offering is an Australian owned one, that brings local understanding along with local talent, paired with a great culture that helps our clients succeed.”

“Aginic has a similar people-first approach as Mantel Group, growing its people, being driven by its values, and inviting a diverse team of talent that will not only compliment, but further enhance the unique culture we have here at Mantel Group, which helped us achieve number one in both the 2021 and 2022 Great Place to Work.”

“Data is one of our core domains of focus at Mantel Group. We have an established presence in data engineering, data platforms like Databricks and Snowflake, and delivery capability of intelligent solutions with data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence. The addition of Aginic provides us with a leading end-to-end solution in data. Our full offering now provides the most comprehensive capability in Australia and New Zealand as a locally represented organisation.”