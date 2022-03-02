Mantel Group acquires mobile app developer Itty Bitty Apps

IT and design consulting company Mantel Group has acquired Melbourne-based mobile app developer Itty Bitty Apps for an undisclosed sum.

Itty Bitty Apps specialises in developing native mobile apps customised for individual clients, as well as services like project delivery, maintenance and training. Some of its customers include Seek, Sensis, AGL and ANZ Bank.

Mantel Group said the acquisition complements its seven existing brands, and has also worked together with some of them in previous projects. Two brands in particular, full technology stack consultancy DigIO and design consultancy Pretzel Lab, are set to benefit from Itty Bitty Apps’ offerings and expertise.

“Mobile and bespoke device solutions that require great user experience are a key part of our client, and future client requirements,” Mantel Group chief executive Con Mouzouris said.

“With Itty Bitty Apps, we further advance our position in having a specialised solution, unlocking great digital experiences for our clients and their customers. With the excellent talent we are adding from Itty Bitty Apps, we will be able to continue to offer our clients best in breed solutions, whilst advancing into new technology areas.”

The acquisition of Itty Bitty Apps also adds expertise in mobile app development tool Reveal, which provides powerful runtime view debugging for iOS developers. Mantel Group said the Reveal is used by tech giants like Dropbox, Twitter, Tinder, Microsoft and Google.

The company is also Mantel Group’s second acquisition, after managed services provider and AWS partner CMD Solutions in 2019.

Mantel Group comprises DigIO, Pretzel Lab, CMD Solutions, data science firm Eliiza, Microsoft partner Azenix, Databricks specialist Cuusoo, and Google Cloud specialist Kasna.

Itty Bitty Apps chief executive Sean Woodhouse said, “Today marks an exciting new chapter for Itty Bitty Apps. With Mantel Group behind us and complementary brands to work alongside, I'm looking forward to growing the team and having an even bigger impact in the Australian market.”

“Just as important, we are also excited to be joining an organisation that was named as 2021's Best Workplace and reflects the values we have established at Itty Bitty Apps over the past 13 years.”