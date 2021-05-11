Mantel Group launches Microsoft consultancy Azenix

By on
IT consulting provider Mantel Group has launched a new Microsoft partner brand, Azenix, to provide Azure cloud and .NET development capabilities to customers.

The company, which also attained Microsoft Gold Competency status, will be led by DigIO principal consultant Linda Connolly as its first chief executive, and is also recruiting a chief technology officer and 40 staff.

Azenix specialises in Azure and .NET and follows Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework to enable clients to leverage Microsoft best practice, anywhere in their cloud journey.

Mantel Group said Azenix’s Gold competency signifies that the brand has the highest level of competence and expertise with Microsoft technologies, as well as best-in-class capabilities for deploying Microsoft business solutions.

“Although we are the ‘new kids on the block’ which brings a fresh view for businesses, we have years of experience via our house of brands within Mantel Group. We have ambitious plans to become the best Microsoft solutions company in Australia. We plan to do this by attracting the best talent, putting people first and looking at the human benefit in all we deliver,” Azenix CEO Linda Connolly said.

“Attaining Microsoft Gold competency is a major step for us. It proves that we have not only the technical capabilities, but also the right people, and the right vision and strategy required to serve the market at the highest level.”

Mantel said the Azenix name is a tribute to Microsoft’s first operating system, Xenix, and the Azure cloud platform.

Speaking on Azenix’s launch, Microsoft one commercial partner director Rachel Bondi said, "Having seen the fast and successful growth of the brands under Mantel Group, we are excited to see them launch a brand to focus exclusively on Microsoft cloud services.

“We are committed to delivering a powerful partner ecosystem that allows us to continually drive innovation and positive outcomes for our customers through shared accountability and commitment to growth and profitability. Mantel Group has proven they can do this with their other brands, and we look forward to Azenix taking on that challenge.”

